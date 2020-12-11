UPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Applications Invited for 34 Assistant Legal Adviser, Medical Physicist and Other Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Out @upsc.gov.in. Check UPSC 2020-21 Notification, UPSC 2021 Syllabus, UPSC 2020-21 Experience, UPSC 2020-21 Qualification, UPSC 2020-21 Selection Criteria and Other Details Here.

Dec 11, 2020 19:12 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020-21
UPSC Recruitment 2020-21

UPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Union Public Service Commission has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Legal Adviser, Medical Physicist and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Closing Date for submission of online recruitment application: 31 December 2020
  • Last date for printing of completely of submitted online application: 1 January 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Legal Adviser: 2 Posts
  • Medical Physicist: 4 Posts
  • Public Prosecutor: 10 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 18 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Legal Adviser: Degree in law from a recognized University or Institute; Master’s Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute.
  • Medical Physicist: Post Graduate degree in Physics from a recognised University plus Post M.Sc. Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and internship of a minimum of twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department. OR a basic degree in Science from a recognised University with Physics as one of the main subjects and A postgraduate degree in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and an internship of minimum twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department.
  • Public Prosecutor: Degree in Law of a recognized University; Basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical): Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University /Institute Or equivalent. 

Download UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 December 2020. The candidates can take a printout of the online application latest by 1 January 2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 87 for Group B & C Posts @uplegisassembly.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here 

General Knowledge for Exams

Current Affairs for Exams

Latest Job Notifications

 

Job Summary
NotificationUPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Applications Invited for 34 Assistant Legal Adviser, Medical Physicist and Other Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in
Notification DateDec 11, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJan 1, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next