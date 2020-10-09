Study at Home
Search

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @upsc.gov.in for 44 Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020. The last date for submitting the hard copy of applications is 30 October 2020.

Oct 9, 2020 20:46 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC Recruitment 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020. The last date for submitting the hard copy of applications is 30 October 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 29 October 2020
  • Last date for submitting the hard copy of the application: 30 October 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Foreman(Electrical), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance,Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 5 Posts
  • Senior Scientific Assistant(Electronics), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 5 Posts
  • Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 1 Post
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor - 5 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio-Diagnosis) - 28 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Foreman(Electrical), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance,Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.
  • Senior Scientific Assistant(Electronics), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Electronics Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.
  • Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization OR Associate Member of Indian Institute of Metals (AMIIM) in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field.
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor - MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).  Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Foreman(Electrical), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 30 years
  • Senior Scientific Assistant(Electronics/Metallurgy) - 30 years
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor - 40 years

Download UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can apply online through upsc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference. The window will be activated till 30 October 2020.

FAQ

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online through upsc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference. The window will be activated till 30 October 2020.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Foreman Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

The applications for UPSC Recruitment 2020 will be filled up till 29 October 2020 at upsc.gov.in.

How many vacancies are released for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 44 vacancies are released for Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Others in various departments.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material