UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @upsc.gov.in for 44 Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Other Posts

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online through upsc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference. The window will be activated till 30 October 2020.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Foreman Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

The applications for UPSC Recruitment 2020 will be filled up till 29 October 2020 at upsc.gov.in.

How many vacancies are released for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 44 vacancies are released for Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Others in various departments.