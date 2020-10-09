UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @upsc.gov.in for 44 Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Foreman, Specialist Grade Assistant Professor & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020. The last date for submitting the hard copy of applications is 30 October 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 29 October 2020
- Last date for submitting the hard copy of the application: 30 October 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Foreman(Electrical), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance,Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 5 Posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant(Electronics), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 5 Posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 1 Post
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor - 5 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio-Diagnosis) - 28 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Foreman(Electrical), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance,Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.
- Senior Scientific Assistant(Electronics), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Electronics Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - Degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization OR Associate Member of Indian Institute of Metals (AMIIM) in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field.
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor - MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality.
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Foreman(Electrical), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 30 years
- Senior Scientific Assistant(Electronics/Metallurgy) - 30 years
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor - 40 years
Download UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF here
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online through upsc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference. The window will be activated till 30 October 2020.