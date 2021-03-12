UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Lady Medical Officer, Principal Design Officer & Other Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lady Medical Officer, Principal Design Officer & Others. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subject can apply to the posts on or before 1 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 1 April 2021

Last date for submission of printing online application: 2 April 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Lady Medical Officer(Family Welfare) - 2 Posts

Principal Design Officer(Electrical) - 1 Post

Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) - 1 Post

Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect - 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lady Medical Officer(Family Welfare) - recognized Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of the Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in the sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (ii) Completion of Compulsory rotating internship.

Principal Design Officer(Electrical) - Degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) - Degree in Naval Architecture from a recognized University.

Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect - Degree in Architecture or an equivalent diploma from a recognized University /Institution or equivalent; Should be registered with the Council of Architecture.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Lady Medical Officer(Family Welfare) - 33 years

Principal Design Officer(Electrical) - 45 years

Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) - 45 years

Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect - 35 years

Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 1 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application till 2 April 2021.