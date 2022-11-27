UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sr Scientific Assistant and Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice in the employment newspaper dated 26 November for the post of Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser, Senior Scientific Assistant, Specialist, Junior Mining Geologist, Assistant Mining Geologist and Chemist in the Indian Bureau of Mines. Candidates can apply online on upsconline.nic.in or before 15 December 2022.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 15 December 2022
UPSC Vacancy Details
- Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser (Group – I): 05 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical): 2 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical): 01 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): 02 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemical): 03 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer): 03 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical): 02 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy): 03 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Textile): 02 posts
- Specialist Grade III toRhino-Laryngology: 04 posts
- Junior Mining Geologist: 07 posts
- Assistant Mining Geologist: 06 posts
- Chemist in Indian Bureau of Mines: 03 posts
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Sr Scientific Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser - Masters's Degree in Agriculture including one or more disciplines i.e. Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Marketing or Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation or Agricultural Extension Education or Agricultural Statistics or Agricultural Communication or Agri-business or Agricultural Engineering or Post Harvest Technology or Food Science Technology or Food Processing or Post Harvest Management or Cold Chain Logistics or Horticulture OR Masters Degree with Botany or Economics or Commerce with Economics or Maths or Statistics or Business Administration from a recognised University and 3 years of experience.
- Senior Scientific Assistant - Degree in Engineering and one year experience in a relevant field.
- Specialist - MBBS and ) Post-graduate Degree or Diploma in the concerned Speciality or Super-speciality. Three years experience in the concerned Speciality or super-speciality.
- Junior Mining Geologist - Masters's Degree in applied Geology or Geology from a recognized University or Institute and Three years experience.
- Assistant Mining Geologist - Masters's Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a recognised University or Institution and two years of experience.
- Chemist - Master’s degree in Chemistry from a recognized University or Institution and Three years experience.
Application Fee:
Rs. 25/-
How to Apply for UPSC Sr Scientific Assistant and Other Posts Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in