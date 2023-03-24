UPSC Recruitment 2023 for 69 Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer and other posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

UPSC Recruitment 2023 : The Union Public Service Commission has announced the recruitment for the positions of Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer and other posts. All the relevant information regarding the UPSC Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a prestigious organization in India responsible for selecting eligible candidates for various government posts. They have recently announced a recruitment drive for several job positions, including Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer, and other posts. This recruitment drive is aimed at filling a total of 69 vacancies across different departments and job roles.

UPSC Assistant Mining Officer Recruitment 2023

To apply for these positions, candidates must submit their applications online through the official website of UPSC, which is upsconline.nic.in. The application submission deadline is April 13, and interested candidates must ensure that they submit their applications before this deadline.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and other important details provided on the official website. The eligibility criteria include educational qualifications, age limit, work experience, and other relevant details. Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the necessary requirements before submitting their applications.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

The UPSC has invited applications for the UPSC Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.







UPSC Recruitment 2023 JSSC Recruitment Authority Union Public Service Commission Posts Name Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer and other posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts March 25, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 13, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination, Personality test & Document Verification

UPSC Assistant Mining Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

There is no official announcement regarding UPSC Assistant Mining Officer Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the UPSC Recruitment 2023.

UPSC Assistant Mining Officer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: UPSC Assistant Mining Officer Official Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The UPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the UPSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

UPSC Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 69 job openings for positions of Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer and other posts. Here's an overview of the UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Job Position Number of Vacancies Assistant Mining Engineer 34 Youth Officer 7 Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) 4 Assistant Ore Dressing Officer 22 Regional Director 1 Assistant Commissioner 1

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies will start from March 25 and will end on April 13, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, upsconline.nic.in.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the UPSC Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer and other posts once the application process begins

Access the UPSC recruitment website by visiting upsconline.nic.in. Select the link "One-time registration (OTR)" to create a registration profile. Complete the application form by providing the required details for the desired job position. Upload the necessary documents as specified on the website and pay the applicable fee for the application. Once you have reviewed and verified all the details, submit the application form. Keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

As part of the application process, candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25. However, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/Women categories of any community are exempted from paying any fee. Note that General/OBC/EWS male candidates are not eligible for any fee exemption, and must pay the full prescribed fee to complete their application.

The application process will commence from March 25, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.