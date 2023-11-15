UPSC Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Director & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer posts on the official website. Check notification pdf.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and Assistant Hydrogeologist posts. Commission has released the detailed notification in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2023.

These positions are available to fill in various departments under the Union ministries including Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2023 at- https://www.upsconline.nic.in. Last date for printing of online application form is December 01, 2023.

UPSC Posts 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Director (Agriculture)-01

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Cypher)-01

Assistant Hydrogeologist-01

Educational Qualification For UPSC Jobs 2023

Assistant Director (Agriculture)-M.Sc in Agronomy or Crop Physiology or Agricultural Physics or Agricultural Meteorology from a recognized University.

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Cypher)- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute OR Master’s Degree in Mathematics or Mathematical Statistics or Statistics or Computer Science or Computer Application or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Hydrogeologist-Master of Science Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Earth Science and Resource Management or Hydrogeology or Master of Technology in Engineering Geology from a recognized University.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UPSC Jobs 2023: Age Limit

Assistant Director (Agriculture)- 35 years

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Cypher)-35 years

Assistant Hydrogeologist-35 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



How To Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Last date for submission of online application is November 30, 2023 and last date for printing of online application form is December 01, 2023.