UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for various posts including Translator (Dari) and Assistant Director General in Employment News (November 25-December 02), 2023. These positions are available in different departments/ministries including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Ministry of Defence. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



You can check all the details regarding the UPSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

UPSC Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of an online application is December 14, 2023. However, the closing date for printing of completely submitted online applications is December 15, 2023.