UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for various posts including Translator (Dari) and Assistant Director General in Employment News (November 25-December 02), 2023. These positions are available in different departments/ministries including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Ministry of Defence. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
You can check all the details regarding the UPSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
UPSC Jobs 2023: Important Dates
Last date for submission of an online application is December 14, 2023. However, the closing date for printing of completely submitted online applications is December 15, 2023.
UPSC Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
According to the short notice released, one vacancy is available for the post of Translator (Dari) in Signal Intelligence Directorate, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Ministry of Defence. There are two vacancies to be filled for the post of Assistant Director General of Shipping in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Educational Qualifications For UPSC Jobs 2023:
Translator (Dari): Candidates should have Degree in Dari language with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level from a recognized University, or Bachelor degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognised University or Institution, and Diploma in Dari language with interpretership or translation standard from a University or Institute recognised by Government of India.
Assistant Director General: Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.
You are advised to visit the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
UPSC Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS available on the official website.
- Step 3: Now provide your all details i.e. name , educational qualification and others to the link.
- Step 4: After that upload the required documents/as directed on the notification to the link on the home page.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.