UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus: PDF Download

UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus: Download the UPSC CSE Sociology Syllabus PDF, Check the topic-wise Sociology Optional Syllabus for Papers 1 & 2 along with the best strategy and books.

UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus 2023: Sociology is one of the most preferred optional subjects among the IAS aspirants owing to its short, simple, and crisp syllabus, easy-to-memorize topics, and availability of unlimited study resources. With this, topics of sociology overlap with GS paper 1 in UPSC mains (Indian society portion), and with essay paper, GS 2, and GS 3 paper as well.

Candidates should cover the entire UPSC sociology syllabus thoroughly with regular answer writing practice in order to easily score 300+ marks in the optional section. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the question asked in sociology optional papers were easy to moderate level.

In this blog, we have shared the detailed UPSC sociology syllabus PDF along with the preparation strategy and best books for the ease of the aspirants.

UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus PDF 2023

The UPSC sociology syllabus for the main exam is divided into two papers i.e. Paper-1 and Paper-2. Paper-1 comprises topics based on the core sociological concepts and Paper-2 covers topics related to the Indian society. Each paper carries a total of 250 marks making the total of 500 marks for the sociology optional papers. Let’s look at the topic-wise UPSC sociology optional syllabus for both the papers shared below.

UPSC Sociology Syllabus Download Here

UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus for Paper I

The UPSC sociology syllabus for Paper I covers the fundamentals of sociology which includes research methods and analysis, sociological thinkers, etc. Check the detailed topic-wise UPSC sociology paper I syllabus below:

Topic Syllabus Sociology - The Discipline Modernity and social changes in Europe and emergence of Sociology.

Scope of the subject and comparison with other social sciences.

Sociology and common sense. Sociology as Science Science, scientific method and critique.

Major theoretical strands of research methodology.

Positivism and its critique.

Fact value and objectivity.

Non-positivist methodologies. Research Methods and Analysis Qualitative and quantitative methods.

Techniques of data collection.

Variables, sampling, hypothesis, reliability and validity. Sociological Thinkers Karl Marx - Historical materialism, mode of production, alienation, class struggle.

Emile Durkhteim - Division of labour, social fact, suicide, religion and society.

Max Weber - Social action, ideal types, authority, bureaucracy, protestant ethic and the spirit of capitalism.

Talcolt Parsons - Social system, pattern variables.

Robert K. Merton - Latent and manifest functions, conformity and deviance, reference groups.

Mead - Self and identity. Stratification and Mobility Concepts - equality, inequality, hierarchy, exclusion, poverty and deprivation.

Theories of social stratification - Structural functionalist theory, Marxist theory, Weberian theory.

Dimensions - Social stratification of class, status groups, gender, ethnicity and race.

Social mobility - open and closed systems, types of mobility, sources and causes of mobility. Works and Economic Life Social organization of work in different types of society - slave society, feudal society, industrial capitalist society.

Formal and informal organization of work.

Labour and society. Politics and Society Sociological theories of power.

Power elite, bureaucracy, pressure groups and political parties.

Nation, state, citizenship, democracy, civil society, ideology.

Protest, agitation, social movements, collective action, revolution. Religion and Society Sociological theories of religion.

Types of religious practices: animism, monism, pluralism, sects, cults.

Religion in modern society: religion and science, secularization, religious revivalism, fundamentalism. Systems of Kinship Family, household, marriage.

Types and forms of family.

Lineage and descent.

Patriarchy and sexual division of labour.

Contemporary trends. Social Change in Modern Society Sociological theories of social change.

Development and dependency.

Agents of social change.

Education and social change.

Science, technology and social change.

UPSC Sociology Syllabus for Paper II

The UPSC sociology syllabus for Paper I covers the Indian society structure and change which covers topics like introducing Indian society, social structure, social changes in India, etc. Check the detailed topic-wise UPSC sociology paper II syllabus below:

Topic Syllabus Introducing Indian Society (i) Perspectives on the Study of Indian Society : Indology (G.S. Ghure).

Structural functionalism (M. N. Srinivas).

Marxist sociology (A. R. Desai). (ii) Impact of colonial rule on Indian society: Social background of Indian nationalism.

Modernization of Indian tradition.

Protests and movements during the colonial period.

Social reforms. Social Structure (i) Rural and Agrarian Social Structure: The idea of Indian village and village studies.

Agrarian social structure— the evolution of land tenure system, land reforms. (ii) Caste System: Perspectives on the study of caste systems: G. S. Ghurye, M. N. Srinivas, Louis Dumont, Andre Beteille.

Features of the caste system.

Untouchability forms and perspectives (iii) Tribal Communities in India: Definitional problems.

Geographical spread.

Colonial policies and tribes.

Issues of integration and autonomy. (iv) Social Classes in India: Agrarian class structure.

Industrial class structure.

Middle classes in India. (v) Systems of Kinship in India: Lineage and descent in India.

Types of kinship systems.

Family and marriage in India.

Household dimensions of the family.

Patriarchy, entitlements and sexual division of labour. (vi) Religion and Society : Religious communities in India.

Problems of religious minorities. Social Changes in India (i) Visions of Social Change in India: Idea of development planning and mixed economy.

Constitution, law and social change.

Education and social change. (ii) Rural and Agrarian Transformation in India: Programmes of rural development, Community Development Programme, cooperatives, poverty alleviation schemes.

Green revolution and social change.

Changing modes of production in Indian agriculture.

Problems of rural labour, bondage, migration. (iii) Industrialization and Urbanisation in India: Evolution of modern industry in India.

Growth of urban settlements in India.

Working class: structure, growth, class mobilization.

Informal sector, child labour.

Slums and deprivation in urban areas. (iv) Politics and Society : Nation, democracy and citizenship.

Political parties, pressure groups, social and political elite.

Regionalism and decentralization of power.

Secularization. (v) Social Movements in Modern India : Peasants and farmers movements.

Women’s movement.

Backward classes & Dalit movements.

Environmental movements.

Ethnicity and Identity movements. (vi) Population Dynamics : Population size, growth, composition and distribution.

Components of population growth: birth, death, migration.

Population Policy and family planning.

Emerging issues: ageing, sex ratios, child and infant mortality, reproductive health. (vii) Challenges of Social Transformation: Crisis of development: displacement, environmental problems, and sustainability.

Poverty, deprivation, and inequalities.

Violence against women.

Caste conflicts.

Ethnic conflicts, communalism, religious revivalism.

Illiteracy and disparities in education

How to Prepare for UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus 2023?

Sociology is one of the highly popular optional subjects among many IAS aspirants due to its simple UPSC sociology syllabus. Thus, the aspirants should adhere to the unique UPSC sociology preparation strategy to maximize their qualifying chances in the paper. Check the best tips and tricks shared below to score high in the sociology subject.

Check Syllabus : The first and foremost tip is to check the syllabus thoroughly in order to understand the topics that need to be studied for the exam.

Clear Concepts : The next tip is that the candidates should commence their preparation with NCERTs. It is advised to read the NCERTs of Class XIth and XIIth to clear the basic concepts of all the topics prescribed in the syllabus.

Use Best Books : Candidates should use standard books to cover each and every topic of the syllabus. Also, they should prepare small notes when studying any topic as it would be beneficial for quick revision.

Previous Year Papers : Practice previous year's papers to get an idea of the type of questions being asked from the UPSC sociology syllabus. After this, they should also check the answer scripts of previous toppers to build an approach for writing the answers.

Revision and Answer-writing : After completing around 50-60% of the syllabus, one should commence answer-writing practice. You should start with solving the previous year's questions and then move ahead with the mock tests.

Solve Full-Length Tests: It is crucial to attempt full-length tests to learn how to manage time effectively. You should set the timer to 3 hours and try to attempt all the questions within the assigned time limit.

Booklist for UPSC Sociology Optional Syllabus

There are a plethora of books and resources available in the market that covers the entire UPSC sociology syllabus. Let’s look at the paper-wise books for the sociology optional subject shared below:

Paper UPSC Sociology Books Paper 1 Introduction to Sociology by Anthony Giddens

Sociological Theory by George Ritzer

An Introduction to Political Theory by O P Gauba

Sociological Thought by Francis Abraham and John Henry Morgan

Sociology Themes and Perspectives by Haralambos & Holborn

A Dictionary of Sociology by John Scott Paper 2 Social Change in Modern India by M N Srinivas

Rural Sociology by S.L Doshi and P.C Jain

Caste Its Twentieth Century Avatar by M N Srinivas

Modernization of Indian Tradition by Yogendra Singh

Handbook of Indian Sociology by Veena Das

Indian Society: Themes and Social Issues by Nadeem Hasnain

Social Background of Indian Nationalism by A R Desai

Related Articles,