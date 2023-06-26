UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 261 Various Posts, Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Application Process

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the 261 various posts including Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Public Prosecutor and others. These positions are available in various ministries/ departments across the country including-Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 13, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor/ Degree in Aeronautical Engineering/Masters Degree in Physics or Mathematics with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 24, 2023
Closing date of application: July 13, 2023
Last date for complete submission of printing of application form: July 14, 2023
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts
Air Safety Officer: 44 posts
Livestock Officer: 6 posts
Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts
Public Prosecutor: 23 posts
Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts
Assistant Engineer: 3 posts
Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts
Principal Officer: 1 post
Senior Lecturer: 3 posts
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|Post Name
|Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Public Prosecutor
|Vacancies
|261
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|June 24, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|July 13, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://www.upsc.gov.in/
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Air Worthiness Officer: Bachelor degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication from a recognized University.
Valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Air Safety Officer: Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognized University. NOTE: The Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified
Livestock Officer: A Bachelor's Degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as listed in the First Schedule and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (52 of 1984) from a recognised university or institution.
Registration in the Veterinary Council of India or Veterinary Council of States
Public Prosecutor: Degree in Law of a recognized University.
Basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: PDF
More Jobs...
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Posts: Check District Wise Vacancies List
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Check Eligibility
NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 388 JE & Other Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria
UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before July 13, 2023.