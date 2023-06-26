UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 261 Various Posts, Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Application Process

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: UPSC has invited online applications for the 261 various posts including Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer and others on its official website. Check application process, salary and others here. 

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the 261 various posts including Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Public Prosecutor and others. These positions are available in various ministries/ departments across the country including-Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 13, 2023. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor/ Degree in Aeronautical Engineering/Masters Degree in Physics or Mathematics with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. 
 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 

Opening date of online application: June 24, 2023
Closing date of application: July 13, 2023
Last date for complete submission of printing of application form: July 14, 2023
 
 
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts
Air Safety Officer: 44 posts
Livestock Officer: 6 posts
Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts
Public Prosecutor: 23 posts
Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts
Assistant Engineer: 3 posts
Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts
Principal Officer: 1 post
Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization     Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name     Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Public Prosecutor 
Vacancies     261
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Opening Date for Online Application June 24, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  July 13, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Air Worthiness Officer:  Bachelor degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication from a recognized University. 
 Valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation. 

Air Safety Officer: Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognized University. NOTE: The Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified

Livestock Officer: A Bachelor's Degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as listed in the First Schedule and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (52 of 1984) from a recognised university or institution. 
Registration in the Veterinary Council of India or Veterinary Council of States  
Public Prosecutor:  Degree in Law of a recognized University.
Basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before July 13, 2023.

Next