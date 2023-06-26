UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 261 Various Posts, Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Application Process

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: UPSC has invited online applications for the 261 various posts including Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer and others on its official website. Check application process, salary and others here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the 261 various posts including Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Public Prosecutor and others. These positions are available in various ministries/ departments across the country including-Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 13, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor/ Degree in Aeronautical Engineering/Masters Degree in Physics or Mathematics with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 24, 2023

Closing date of application: July 13, 2023

Last date for complete submission of printing of application form: July 14, 2023





UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts

Air Safety Officer: 44 posts

Livestock Officer: 6 posts

Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts

Public Prosecutor: 23 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts

Assistant Engineer: 3 posts

Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts

Principal Officer: 1 post

Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Post Name Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Public Prosecutor Vacancies 261 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application June 24, 2023 Last Date for Online Application July 13, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Air Worthiness Officer: Bachelor degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication from a recognized University.

Valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Air Safety Officer: Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognized University. NOTE: The Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified

Livestock Officer: A Bachelor's Degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as listed in the First Schedule and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (52 of 1984) from a recognised university or institution.

Registration in the Veterinary Council of India or Veterinary Council of States

Public Prosecutor: Degree in Law of a recognized University.

Basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before July 13, 2023.