UPSSSC Exam Date 2021 Postponed for Asst Statistical Officer & ARO Post @upsssc.gov.in, Check Details

UPSSSC ASO Exam Date 2021 Postponed: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the exam date for the post of Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) on its official website. It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) was set to conduct the written exam for ASO and ARO post on - 08 May 2021 (Sunday).

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission-upsssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has decided to postpone the written exam for the post of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission had initiated the recruitment drive for a total of 904 vacancies were notified of which 623 vacancies are for Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and 281 vacancies for Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO). A number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the postponement notice also with the direct link given below.

