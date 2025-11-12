UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Guard Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) activated the link to download the UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, on November 12. The UP Draftsman & Cartographer mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.

The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Without the UP Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.

UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025 OUT

The UP Draftsman & Cartographer Admit is out at upsssc.gov.in. The admit card contains the important details, such as roll number, registration number, candidate's name, photo and category, examination centre name and address, shift timings, important instructions, etc. Candidates can download the UP Draftsman Admit Card by logging into their account with registration number and password.