UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Guard Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) activated the link to download the UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, on November 12. The UP Draftsman & Cartographer mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.
The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Without the UP Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.
UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025 OUT
The UP Draftsman & Cartographer Admit is out at upsssc.gov.in. The admit card contains the important details, such as roll number, registration number, candidate's name, photo and category, examination centre name and address, shift timings, important instructions, etc. Candidates can download the UP Draftsman Admit Card by logging into their account with registration number and password.
UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025: Link Active
The UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on the official site on November 12, 2025. Candidates can now download their hall ticket by providing their registration number and password. The UPSSSC Cartographer Exam 2025 will be conducted on November 12, 2025, in a single shift between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam begins. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Draftsman & Cartographer Hall Ticket 2025
UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025
UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025: Overview
The UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025 has been released on November 12, 2025. The UP Draftsman & Cartographer Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025. Check the table below for UP Draftsman & Cartographer Guard Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Exam Name
UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Guard Exam 2025
Conducting Authority
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
Admit Card Release Date
November 12, 2025
Exam Dates
November 16, 2025
Mode of Exam
Offline (OMR-based)
Official Website
upsssc.gov.in
Required Credentials
Registration Number & Date of Birth
Details Mentioned on UP Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the UPSSSC Draftsman & Cartographer Admit Card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. Check the list below for the details mentioned on admit card
- Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
- Exam Date, Time & Shift
- Exam Centre Address
- Reporting Time
- Important Instructions
