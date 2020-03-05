UPSSSC DV Admit Card 2020 for VDO, VPO Posts Released on @upsssc.gov.in, Check DV Letter Here

UPSSSC DV Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Document Verification Letter and Admit Card for the posts of Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the DV round can download their Admit Card and DV Letter available on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Admit Card and Document Verification Letter, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registration number, Date of Birth and gender on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

It is to be noted that the Document Verification for the posts of Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak will be conducted from 12 March 2020 to 02 June 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited application for the recruitment of 1953 posts Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak Post against advertisement no 02/2018.

You can check the UPSSSC DV Admit Card 2020 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

UPSSSC DV Admit Card 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link “Click here to Download your Document Verification Letter Under the Advt. 02-Exam/2018, Sammilit Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari (S.K.) and Samaj Kalyan Paryavekshak (samanya Chayan) Pratiyogitatmak Pariksha 2018 “given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials on the web portal.

Candidates should download and save a copy for future reference.

