UPSSSC Female Health Worker DV Admit Card 2022 (Out)@upsssc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the Admit Card for the document verification round for the Health Worker (Female) Post on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

In a bid to download the UPSSSC Female Health Worker DV Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No,Date of Birth and Gender to the link available on the home page.

It is noted that UPSSSC is set to conduct the document verification for the candidates qualified in written exam form 09 to18 June 2022. A total of 17713 candidates have qualified in the written test for document verification round as per the selection process for the Female Health Worker against advertisement no.02/Exam/2021.

Document verification will be held in two sitting l.e. from 10.00 AM to 01.00 P.M. and Second sittings from 01.30 P.M. to 04.30 PM.

Candidates can download the UPSSSC Female Health Worker DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UPSSSC Female Health Worker DV Admit Card 2022