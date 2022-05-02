UPSSSC Mains Admit Card 2021(Out) for Health Worker (Female) Post @upsssc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Female Health Worker mains exam on its official website -upsssc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Admit Card for the mains exam for the post of Female Health Worker. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the mains exam round for the Female Health Worker post can download their Admit Card from the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

It is noted that UPSSSC is set to conduct the mains exam for Female Health Worker post on 08 May 2022 (Sunday) in Lucknow. The mains written exam will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M.

The Admit Card for the post of Female Health Worker against advertisement no.02/Exam/2021 is available on the official website. In a bid to download the Health Worker Mains Admit Card candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No, Date of Birth and Gender to the link available on the official website.

You can download the Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Admit Card 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official portal of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission -upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link given ‘विज्ञापन संख्या- 02-परीक्षा/2021, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता (महिला) मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0 प0/2021)/01 की लिखित परीक्षा का प्रवेश पत्र जारी किये जाने के सम्बन्ध में ’ on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials on the link.

Download and save the UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Admit Card 2021 for your future reference.

Alternatively you can download the UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below.