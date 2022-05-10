UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Answer Key 2022 (Released) @upsssc.gov.in, Raise Objections

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the answer key for Female Health Worker post on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for the mains exam for the Female Health Worker post on its official website. UPSSSC had conducted the mains written exam for Female Health Worker post on 08 May 2022 (Sunday).

Now UPSSSC has uploaded the mains answer key for the Female Health Worker post and you can download the same from its official website-upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates appeared in the written mains exam for the Female Health Worker post can raise their objections, if any on or before 12 May 2022 after following the guidelines given on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode only with the link given of the official website.

In a bid to download the UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Answer Key 2022 Objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Roll Number with the link available on the home page.

The whole exercise has been initiated by the UPSSSC to recruit the 9212 Female Health Worker post for which mains exam was conducted on 08 May 2022.

Candidates appeared in the mains written exam for Female Health Worker post can check the UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Answer Key 2022