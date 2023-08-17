UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will soon release the admit card for Junior Assistant at upsssc.gov.in. Get the Direct link here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the admit card UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2023 examination scheduled on August 27, 2023. As per the report, the admit will get released on the 3rd week of August on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

To access the admit card candidates need to be ready with the registration number date of birth and password set at the time of registration.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 Link

Earlier, the UPSSSC released a notification for 1262 vacancies for Junior Assistants, and candidates from all around Uttar Pradesh submitted online applications. The UPSSSC Junior Assistant Examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2023, in one shift from 10 am to 12 pm at the specified examination centre throughout the state.

हिंदी में पढ़ें: यूपीएसएसएससी एडमिट कार्ड 2023

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Below we have listed down all the important dates and information of the UPSSSC Junor Assistant Examination 2023

Organisation Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Service Commission Post Name Junior Assistant (Kanistha Sahayak) Vacancies 1262 Exam Date August 27, 2023 Admit Card Release Date Third week of August 2023 Official Website https://upsssc.gov.in/ Selection Process Written Exam Typing Test Document Verification Medical Examination Job Location Uttar Pradesh

How to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card?

All the candidates who have applied for UPSSSC Junior Assistant can download the admit card from 3rd week of August 2023 from the official website following the instructions mentioned below

Step 1: Open the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link to the Junior Assistant posts and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The Junior Assistant admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

What are the Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023?

Candidates must verify that all information on the admit card is correct. Contact the exam authority if there is a discrepancy on the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023.