UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the admit card UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2023 examination scheduled on August 27, 2023. As per the report, the admit will get released on the 3rd week of August on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

To access the admit card candidates need to be ready with the registration number date of birth and password set at the time of registration.

Earlier, the UPSSSC released a notification for 1262 vacancies for Junior Assistants, and candidates from all around Uttar Pradesh submitted online applications. The UPSSSC Junior Assistant Examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2023, in one shift from 10 am to 12 pm at the specified examination centre throughout the state.

हिंदी में पढ़ें: यूपीएसएसएससी एडमिट कार्ड 2023

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Below we have listed down all the important dates and information of the UPSSSC Junor Assistant Examination 2023

Organisation

Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Service Commission

Post Name

Junior Assistant (Kanistha Sahayak)

Vacancies

1262

Exam Date

August 27, 2023

Admit Card Release Date

Third week of August 2023

Official Website

https://upsssc.gov.in/

Selection Process

Written Exam

Typing Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

 

How to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card?

All the candidates who have applied for UPSSSC Junior Assistant can download the admit card from 3rd week of August 2023 from the official website following the instructions mentioned below

Step 1: Open the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link to the Junior Assistant posts and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The Junior Assistant admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

What are the Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023?

Candidates must verify that all information on the admit card is correct. Contact the exam authority if there is a discrepancy on the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023.

 

Name of the Candidate 

Date of Birth

Roll number

Registration Number

Exam Centre

Gender

Date of Birth

Date and time of the examination

Reporting Time

Candidate Photograph and signature

    

FAQ

When will be UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 be released?

As per the reports, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card will release on the 3rd week of August on the official website.

How can we download the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023?

Steps to download the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 as well as the direct link to download the admit card is provided in this article

When will be Examination conducted for UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2023?

As per the reports, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2023
