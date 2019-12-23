UPSSSC Junior Assistants & Computer Operators Exam 2019 Postponed @ upsssc.gov.in, Check New Dates Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistants & Computer Operators Exam 2019 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the exam dates of Junior Assistants & Computer Operators Exam 2019. All the candidates who have to appear for the Junior Assistants & Computer Operators exam scheduled in the month of December 2019, now can check the details in this regard on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has earlier announced the exam dates for the post of Junior Assistant Posts to be held on 24 December 2019 (Thursday). Now the exam will be conducted on 04 January 2020.

It is to be noted that UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam will have 130 questions on Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability (60 questions), General Intelligence (30 questions) and General Knowledge (40 questions). The test will of 65 marks in which 30 marks are allotted to Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability, 15 marks to General Knowledge and 20 marks to General Knowledge.

UPSSSC has also postponed the Computer Operator Exam date which was scheduled on 26 December 2019. According to the short notification release by UPSSSC, now the UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam will be conducted on 10 January 2020.



UPSSSC Junior Assistants & Computer Operators Exam 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://www.upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to visit on the Notice Board section available on the home page.

Click on the link of Short Notice of Postponement of UPSSSC Junior Assistants & Computer Operators Exam 2019 given on the Home Page.

Once clicking you will get the PDF of the desired short notification

Download and save the copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for latest updates regarding the Junior Assistants & Computer Operators Exam 2019.