UPSSSC Mains Exam 2022 (Postponed) for Instructor Post @upsssc.gov.in, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released short notice regarding the postponement of the Instructor exam on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Instructor Mains Exam 2022 Postponed: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of the mains exam for the post of Instructor on its official website. Commission was to conduct the Instructor Mains Exam against Advt No-02-Exam/2022 on 17 July 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the Instructor can download the postponement notice from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

According to the Annual Exam Calendar 2022 released earlier, Commission was to conduct the mains exam for Instructor post on 17 July 2022. Now Commission has postponed the exam due to some unavoidable reasons. Commission will release the fresh date for the Instructor Mains Exam in due course of time on its official website.

You can download the UPSSSC Instructor Mains Exam 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Instructor Mains Exam 2022 Postponement Notice