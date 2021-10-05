Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key OUT @upsssc.gov.in, Full Marks for Wrong Questions, Download Key Here

UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key PDF has been uploaded at upsssc.gov.in. Check UPSSSC Answer Key PDF and latest updates here. 

Created On: Oct 5, 2021 22:34 IST
UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021: Union Public Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET Revised Answer key on its website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in UP PET 2021 held on 24 August 2021 can download the revised answer keys through the official website of UPSSSC.

The final answer key for all the eight series of both the shifts of UP PET 2021 has been uploaded by the commission today, 5 October 2021 on the official website, upsssc.gov.in after reviewing the objections of the candidates against the provisional answer key. The candidates can download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘05/10/2021.विज्ञापन संख्या-01-परीक्षा/2021, प्रारम्भिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2021 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 24-08-2021 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा की संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी के संबन्ध में सूचना flashing on the homepage.
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key and save it for future reference.

All those candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2021 Exam can download series wise revised answer keys for their respective shift and question booklet series (A to H) from the link given on the Commission's website or the direct link given below. Earlier, the commission had released the provisional 'answer key' of PET 2021 on 31st August 2021. 

Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key PDF

Full Marks for Wrong Questions:

According to the official noticeno amendment has been made in the answer key of the first shift question paper (BETA-21) while 3 questions of the second shift question paper (GAMMA-21) were wrong and the option of 1 question has been amended. As a result, the answer key of the second shift shows full marks for the questions found wrong, i.e. full marks will be given to all the candidates who appeared in the examination.

FAQ

Is there any amendment done by the commission against UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key?

According to the notice issued by the UPSSSC, after reviewing the objections received from the candidates against the answer key issued on August 31, no amendment has been made in the answer key of the first shift question paper (BETA-21) while 3 questions of the second shift question paper (GAMMA-21) were wrong and the option of 1 question has been amended.

When was the UPSSSC PET 2021 Prelims Exam Conducted?

UP PET 2021 Exam was conducted on 24 August 2021 at the various exam centres.

How can I Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key?

The candidates who appeared in UP PET 2021 Exam held on 24 August 2021 can download the revised answer keys through the official website of UPSSSC or through the link given in the article.

