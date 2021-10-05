UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key OUT @upsssc.gov.in, Full Marks for Wrong Questions, Download Key Here

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021: Union Public Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET Revised Answer key on its website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in UP PET 2021 held on 24 August 2021 can download the revised answer keys through the official website of UPSSSC.

The final answer key for all the eight series of both the shifts of UP PET 2021 has been uploaded by the commission today, 5 October 2021 on the official website, upsssc.gov.in after reviewing the objections of the candidates against the provisional answer key. The candidates can download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘05/10/2021.विज्ञापन संख्या-01-परीक्षा/2021, प्रारम्भिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2021 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 24-08-2021 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा की संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी के संबन्ध में सूचना flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key and save it for future reference.

All those candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2021 Exam can download series wise revised answer keys for their respective shift and question booklet series (A to H) from the link given on the Commission's website or the direct link given below. Earlier, the commission had released the provisional 'answer key' of PET 2021 on 31st August 2021.

Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key PDF

Full Marks for Wrong Questions:

According to the official notice, no amendment has been made in the answer key of the first shift question paper (BETA-21) while 3 questions of the second shift question paper (GAMMA-21) were wrong and the option of 1 question has been amended. As a result, the answer key of the second shift shows full marks for the questions found wrong, i.e. full marks will be given to all the candidates who appeared in the examination.

When will UPSSSC PET 2021 Result be uploaded?

It is expected that the result of UPSSSC PET 2021 will be released in the month of October. However, there is no confirmation from the board. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upssc.gov.in for more updates.