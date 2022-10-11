UPSSSC PET 2022: Download New Admit Card, Exam Centre Changed

UPSSSC PET 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released Preliminary Eligibility Test Admit Card 2022 for new exam centre. Candidates can download it from here.

UPSSSC PET 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has changed an exam centre at Lucknow named ‘Balika Vidya Niketan Inter College, Bala Kadar Road, Kesarbagh, Lucknow’ due to some reasons for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). Now, candidates must appear at 'KM, Public Inter College Block-B, Sector-9, Vrindavan Yojna, Awas Vikas Colony, Lucknow.'

Now, the UPSSSC PET will be held on 15 ad 16 October 2022 in two shifts, i.e. From 10 AM to 12 PM and From 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

UPSSSC PET New Admit Card 2022 Bala Kadar Road, Kesarbagh

Those candidates whose exam centres have been changed should download new admit cards by visiting the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.i. The new admit card will contain all the latest updates.

Around 37 lakh 56 thousand UP candidates will appear in the exam this year. Online applications were invited from 28 June to 27 July 2022.

Candidates will be given 100 questions for 100 marks. A negative marking of 1/4 marks will be done for every wrong answer.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card New Download Link

UPSSSC PET New Exam Centre PDF Download Link