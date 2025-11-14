UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Cut-off Marks and Previous Years Trends Here

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result by the end of November 2025. Candidates can check the cutoff on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum qualifying marks candidates must secure to move forward in the recruitment process. It varies across categories and depends on factors like exam difficulty, previous year cut off trends, number of applicants and total vacancies available. Aspirants eagerly awaiting the release of UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 must check the previous year cut off trends to gauge their chances of qualifying.
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025
The official UPSSSC PET cut off 2025 will be declared in PDF format with result and final answer key. It will include category-wise cut off marks for all posts. The officials announce cut off marks separately for male and female candidates.
The UPSSC PET 2025 exam was held on September 6 and 7. Candidates who will secure equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear the next stage i.e. Mains exam.
|
UP PET Cut Off 2025 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Group C Posts such as Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, Forest Guard, and X-Ray Technician
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test/Interview
|
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025
|
September 6 and 7
|
UP PET Prelims Cut Off
|
To Be Released
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
UPSSSC Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off
Aspirants must go through the UP PET previous year cut-off to understand variations in the cut-off trends in the past few years and estimate their chances of qualifying. It will also help you understand the difficulty level of the exam. Here, we have mentioned the UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories.
UPSSSC PET 2022 Cut Off for Lekpal
In 2022, the UPSSSC PET cutoff score was 62.96 for general category candidates and 44 for ST. Check the UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off in the table below.
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
62.96
|
SC
|
61.80
|
ST
|
44.71
|
OBC
|
62.96
|
EWS
|
62.96
UPSSSC PET Cut Off for Horziontal Reservation
The cut off marks for female candidates were higher compared to male candidates. The PET cut off for female was 64.74. Check the category-wise UP PET previous year cut-off in the table below.
|
Category
|
PET Cut Off
|
Dependents of freedom fighters
|
49.84
|
Disabled Person
|
51.12
|
Woman
|
64.74
|
Military Disabled/Ex-Servicemen
|
00.91
How to Download UPSSSC PET Cut Off PDF?
UPSSSC issues UP PET cut off marks on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to check the category-wise marks:
-
Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Go to the Career or Result section.
-
Find and click on the link titled "UP PET Cut Off 2025".
-
A PDF will open showing the category-wise cut off marks.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
Factors Influencing UP PET Cutoff Marks
UP PET cutoff fluctuate every year owing to numerous factors. Listed below are the factors that determine the UP Group C cut off:
-
Total number of candidates appeared for exam
-
Total vacancies available
-
Difficulty level of the exam
-
Previous year cut off trends
-
Normalisation method
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation