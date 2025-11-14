UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Cut-off Marks and Previous Years Trends Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 14, 2025, 17:51 IST

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release UPSSSC PET Result shortly at upsssc.gov.in. In the meantime, you can check post-wise and category-wise UP PET Previous Year Cut Off to gauge your chances of qualifying.

UPSSSC PET Cutoff
UPSSSC PET Cutoff

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result by the end of November 2025. Candidates can check the cutoff on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum qualifying marks candidates must secure to move forward in the recruitment process. It varies across categories and depends on factors like exam difficulty, previous year cut off trends, number of applicants and total vacancies available. Aspirants eagerly awaiting the release of UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 must check the previous year cut off trends to gauge their chances of qualifying.

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025

The official UPSSSC PET cut off 2025 will be declared in PDF format with result and final answer key. It will include category-wise cut off marks for all posts. The officials announce cut off marks separately for male and female candidates. 

The UPSSC PET 2025 exam was held on September 6 and 7. Candidates who will secure equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear the next stage i.e. Mains exam. 

UP PET Cut Off 2025 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Post Name

Group C Posts such as Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, Forest Guard, and X-Ray Technician

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test/Interview

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025

September 6 and 7

UP PET Prelims Cut Off

To Be Released

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

UPSSSC Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off

Aspirants must go through the UP PET previous year cut-off to understand variations in the cut-off trends in the past few years and estimate their chances of qualifying. It will also help you understand the difficulty level of the exam. Here, we have mentioned the UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Cut Off for Lekpal

In 2022, the UPSSSC PET cutoff score was 62.96 for general category candidates and 44 for ST. Check the UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off in the table below.

Category

Cut Off

General

62.96

SC 

61.80

ST 

44.71 

OBC 

62.96

EWS

62.96 

UPSSSC PET Cut Off for Horziontal Reservation

The cut off marks for female candidates were higher compared to male candidates. The PET cut off for female was 64.74. Check the category-wise UP PET previous year cut-off in the table below.

Category

PET Cut Off

Dependents of freedom fighters

49.84

Disabled Person

51.12

Woman

64.74

Military Disabled/Ex-Servicemen

00.91

How to Download UPSSSC PET Cut Off PDF?

UPSSSC issues UP PET cut off marks on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to check the category-wise marks:

  1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

  2. Go to the Career or Result section.

  3. Find and click on the link titled "UP PET Cut Off 2025".

  4. A PDF will open showing the category-wise cut off marks.

  5. Download and save it for future reference.

Factors Influencing UP PET Cutoff Marks 

UP PET cutoff fluctuate every year owing to numerous factors. Listed below are the factors that determine the UP Group C cut off:

  • Total number of candidates appeared for exam

  • Total vacancies available

  • Difficulty level of the exam

  • Previous year cut off trends

  • Normalisation method

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
FAQs

  • What factors determine the UP PET cutoff?
    +
    Factors deciding the UP PET cutoff are the total number of test-takers who took the exam, availability of vacancies, difficulty level, category, etc.
  • How to check the UPSSSC PET cutoff?
    +
    Aspirants can download the UPSSSC PET cutoff marks on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The cut off marks for UPSSSC PET 2025 exam is yet to be released.
  • What is the UPSSSC PET cutoff?
    +
    The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission declares the UPSSSC PET cutoff for all categories. Candidates who clear the UP PET cutoff marks will be recruited for the desired post.

