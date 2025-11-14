UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Cut-off Marks and Previous Years Trends Here

UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result by the end of November 2025. Candidates can check the cutoff on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum qualifying marks candidates must secure to move forward in the recruitment process. It varies across categories and depends on factors like exam difficulty, previous year cut off trends, number of applicants and total vacancies available. Aspirants eagerly awaiting the release of UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 must check the previous year cut off trends to gauge their chances of qualifying. UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025 The official UPSSSC PET cut off 2025 will be declared in PDF format with result and final answer key. It will include category-wise cut off marks for all posts. The officials announce cut off marks separately for male and female candidates.

The UPSSC PET 2025 exam was held on September 6 and 7. Candidates who will secure equal to or more than the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear the next stage i.e. Mains exam. UP PET Cut Off 2025 Overview Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Name Group C Posts such as Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, Forest Guard, and X-Ray Technician Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test/Interview UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 September 6 and 7 UP PET Prelims Cut Off To Be Released Job Location Uttar Pradesh UPSSSC Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off Aspirants must go through the UP PET previous year cut-off to understand variations in the cut-off trends in the past few years and estimate their chances of qualifying. It will also help you understand the difficulty level of the exam. Here, we have mentioned the UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Cut Off for Lekpal In 2022, the UPSSSC PET cutoff score was 62.96 for general category candidates and 44 for ST. Check the UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off in the table below. Category Cut Off General 62.96 SC 61.80 ST 44.71 OBC 62.96 EWS 62.96 UPSSSC PET Cut Off for Horziontal Reservation The cut off marks for female candidates were higher compared to male candidates. The PET cut off for female was 64.74. Check the category-wise UP PET previous year cut-off in the table below. Category PET Cut Off Dependents of freedom fighters 49.84 Disabled Person 51.12 Woman 64.74 Military Disabled/Ex-Servicemen 00.91 How to Download UPSSSC PET Cut Off PDF? UPSSSC issues UP PET cut off marks on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to check the category-wise marks: