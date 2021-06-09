UPSSSC PET Important Notice Released @upsssc.gov.in, OTR now not required for PET Application 2021

UPSSSC PET Important Notice: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released an important notice for UPSSSC Primary Eligibility Test 2021 (PET). The commission had started the online application process for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021 from 25 May 2021 on the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 21 June 2021.

According to the official notice, One Time Registration is not necessary while applying for an online application. Earlier, the OTR were necessary before submitting the online application form. Now, the commission has cancelled this facility due to technical issues faced by candidates. Candidates can now skip the OTR option and register themselves for the exam. This recruitment is being done to recruit various vacancies in Group C and Others in UPSSSC.

The candidates holding the qualification of high school/intermediate or equivalent board and between the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply. The commission will communicate the preliminary exam date soon at its website. The shortlisted candidates will then call for the mains exam. The candidates who will be appointed for the Group C post will get paid up to 20200 per month with a GP of Rs. 1900 PM.

The candidates are advised to register themselves for UP Pre Exam before the closure of the application. The direct link to the online application can be accessed by clicking on the below link. The notification for the same was released on 25 May 2021.

