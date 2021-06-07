Kerala PSC Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @keralapsc.gov.in for Various Posts

Kerala PSC Teacher Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of High School Teacher (Social Science) - Malayalam Medium in Kerala Government Service. Candidates shall apply online only by One Time Registration to www.keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered shall apply by logging on to their profile using their User-ID and Password. Candidates must click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective posts in the Notification Link to apply for a post.

Candidates are advised to keep a printout or soft copy of the online application for future reference. Candidates can take the printout of the application by clicking on the link 'My application' in their profile.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 7 July 2021

Kerala PSC Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

High School Teacher (Social Science) - Malayalam Medium

District wise

1.Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam Pathanamthitta Alappuzha Kottayam Idukki Ernakulam Not estimated Thrissur Palakkad Malappuram Kozhikode Wayanad Kannur Kasargod

Kerala PSC Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Degree in the concerned subject and B.Ed/BT in the concerned subject both conferred or recognized by the Universities in Kerala and must have passed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) for this post conducted by the Government of Kerala are eligible to apply.

Kerala PSC Teacher Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Kerala PSC Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can register themselves at kpsc.gov.in on or before 7 July 2021. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

