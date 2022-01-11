UPTET Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow @updeled.gov.in, Check Exam Details Here

UPTET Admit Card 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to conduct the UPTET 2022 on 23 January 2022 (Sunday) across the state UP. Those who are appearing in the exam will be required to download UPTET Admit Card which will be available tomorrow, 12 January 2022, on updeled.gov.in. Candidates should keep their registration number handy for downloading the admit card.

UPTET 2022 Exam is being conducted for 2 Levels:

For Primary Level Teachers (Class 1st to 5th) Upper Primary Level Teachers (Class 6th to 8th).

Approx 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for UPTET Paper 1 and around 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled in UPTET Paper 2. Around 2532 centers have been arranged for primary level examination while 1733 centers have been set for the upper primary level examination. More than 21 lakh candidates will get a free travel facility to the center. Candidates will be required to show the photocopy of their admit card to the conductor of the roadways buses.

Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on 28 November 2022, which got postponed due to the paper leak. On November 28, 2554, and 1747 centers were earmarked for the primary and upper primary level examinations respectively.

How to Download UPTET Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPTET - updeled.gov.in and Click on ‘UPTET-2021 Admit Card ’ tab given at the right corner of the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your details

Download UPTET 2022 Admit Card

Take a printout for future use

UPTET Answer Key 2022

The board will release the answer key of the exam on 27 January 2022 on its website. Objections shall also be invited from the candidates who find any answer invalid on the answer key.

UPTET Result 2022

UPTET Result Link will be available on 25 February 2022 on UPTET website. Those who secure minimum cut-off marks will be eligible to apply for Primary and Upper Primary Teacher Posts in the school of UP.

UPTET Exam Pattern 2022

Total Number of Questions - 150

Total Marks - 150

Time - 2 hours and 30 minutes

