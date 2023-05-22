UPUMS Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023 For 600 Nursing Officer Posts at upums ac in: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

UPUMS Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023: UPUMS has invited online applications for the 600 Nursing Officer Posts on its official website. Check UPUMS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.

UPUMS Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023 Notification: Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has published a notification for 600 Nursing Officer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 08, 2023.

A total of 600 positions are available for Nursing Officer posts at Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 44900-142400). Selection will be done in order of merit as per Computer Based Test (CBT) score. Qualified candidates will have to appear for multi-stage document verification of certificates in online/offline mode by UPUMS. To apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualifications including B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

UPUMS Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023: Important Dates

Candidates must submit their online application on or before June 08, 2023, at https://www.upums.ac.in.

UPUMS Nursing Officer Vacancy 2023

Nursing Officer-600

UPUMS Nursing Officer 2023: Vacancy Overview

Organization Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) Name of Posts Nursing Officer Number of Posts 600 Jobs Govt Jobs Last Date To Apply June 08, 2023 Pay Matrix (Rs. 44900-142400) Application Mode Online Official Website https://www.upums.ac.in/

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council.

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University

recognized by Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council.

Should have registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council.

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council

recognized Institute/Board or Council.

Registered as Nurse & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital (registered with competent district medical authority) after acquiring the educational qualification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/relaxation for the posts.

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Age Limit



Age Limit to apply for these posts is between 18-40 years. Candidates should note that the decisive date of age calculation is 1st January 2023. Check the notification link for relaxation in the age limit.

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website https://www.upums.ac.in on or before June 08, 2023, at