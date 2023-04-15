Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket & Other Details Here

Article Excerpt: Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Admit Card : According to the latest notification the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Cards 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the Admit Card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 : The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has recently released the Admit Card for the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2023. Candidates who are planning to attend the exam can access the admit card by visiting the official websites of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in or ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 30th in 13 different districts. Therefore, candidates who have applied for this exam are advised to download their Admit Cards as soon as possible and keep them handy for the exam day.

The admit card contains essential information about the exam date, time, venue, and candidate details, such as name, roll number, photograph, and signature. Candidates are also required to carry a valid photo identity proof along with the Admit Card to the exam center.

Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Admit Card

To download the admit card, candidates should visit the UKPSC official website and click on the link provided for the Civil Judge Exam 2023. Then, they need to enter their login credentials, such as registration number and password, and submit them. The Admit Card will appear on the screen, and candidates should download and print it for future reference. It is advisable to check all the details mentioned in the Admit Card carefully to avoid any discrepancies.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the Admit Card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Admit Card will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

UKPSC Civil Judge Schedule 2023

The UKPSC Civil Judge Examination is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023. Candidates must download the Admit Card and report to the examination venue on time on the day of examination.

Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Admit Card: Direct Link

Candidates can download the Admit Card from the direct link given below

Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Admit Card Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Admit Card ?

Here are the steps to download the Admit Card for the UKPSC Civil Judge recruitment examination:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the section related to the Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Examination- 2023, and click on the link that says "Notification and Link for download Admit Card ( Admit )".

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as registration number and password.

Step 4: Your Admit Card for the exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in the Admit Card, such as name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, photograph, and signature.

Step 6: If all the details are correct, download the Admit Card in PDF format.

Step 7: Take a printout of the Admit Card and keep it safe for future reference.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the Admit Card before appearing for the examination.