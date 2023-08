UBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check the Geography Class 12 syllabus here and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

Get here the detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus and Paper Pattern

UK Board 12th Syllabus Geography 2024: Studying without an aim and a plan is a recipe for disaster. As such, there is a syllabus and fixed pattern for all exams to facilitate optimal learning for students.

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is among the biggest school boards in India and conducts the annual board exams for class 12. It’s essential to pass the exams to graduate school, but first, you must know the correct syllabus.

Over the years, the curriculum for many Class 12 subjects of the UK board has been revised or deleted. It’s a must for students to stay up to date on the changes otherwise they will overprepare and later regret if they score below expectations. Subjects like are already Geography quite expansive and theoretical in nature.

There are many new topics, definitions, names and places students have to learn in Geography. It requires substantial practice and revision, which are only possible if you refer to the latest UBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus instead of overpreparing. You should also focus more on the units carrying the most marks.

You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

UK Board 12th Geography Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th Geography Marks Distribution

Know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Geography Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage Unit 1 1 Human Geography 3 Unit 2 2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth 8 3 Human Development Unit 3 4 Primary Activities 19 5 Secondary Activities 6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities 7 Transport, Communication and Trade 8 International Trade Map Work (Based on identification of features on World Political Map) 5 Total 35 Book- India People and Economy Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage Unit 4 1 Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition 5 Unit 5 2 Human Settlements 8 Unit 6 3 Land Resources and Agriculture 10 4 Water Resources 5 Mineral And Energy Resources 6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context Unit 7 7 Transport and Communication 7 8 International Trade Unit 8 9 Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems 5 Total 35

Chapter No. and Name Map Items 1-Human Geography Nil 2-The World Population Density Distribution and Growth Nil 3-Human Development Nil 4-Primary Activities · · · · · l Areas of subsistence gathering l Major areas of nomadic herding of the world l Major areas of commercial livestock rearing l Major areas of extensive commercial grain faming l Major areas of mixed farming of the World 5-Secondary Activities Nil 6-Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Nil 7-Transport, Communication and Trade · · · · · · · · · · · · l Terminal Stations of Transcontinental Railways– TransSiberian, Trans Canadian, TransAustralian Railways Major Sea Ports l Europe: North Cape, London, Hamburg l North America: Vancouver, San Francisco, New Orleans l South America: Rio De Janeiro, Colon, Valparaiso l Africa: Suez and Cape Town l Asia: Yokohama, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Aden, Karachi, Kolkata l Australia: Perth, Sydney, Melbourne Major Airports: l Asia: Tokyo, Beijing, Mumbai, Jeddah, Aden l Africa: Johannesburg & Nairobi l Europe: Moscow, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome l North America: Chicago, New Orleans, Mexico City l South America: Buenos Aires, Santiago l Australia: Darwin and Wellington Inland Waterways l Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Rhine waterways and St. Lawrence Seaways 8-International Trade Nil

Map Items for locating and labelling on political outline map of India

India - People and Economy

Chapter No. and Name Map Items 1-Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition State with highest population density & state with lowest population density (2011) 2-Human Settlement Nil 3-Land Resources and Agriculture Leading producing states of the following crops: (a) Rice (b) Wheat (c) Cotton (d) Jute (e) Sugarcane (f) Tea and (g) Coffee 4-Water Resources Nil 5-Mineral And Energy Resources · · · · · Mines: l Iron-ore mines: Mayurbhanj, Bailadila, Ratnagiri, Bellary l Manganese mines: Balaghat, Shimoga l Copper mines: Hazaribagh, Singhbhum, Khetari l Bauxite mines: Katni, Bilaspur and Koraput l Coal mines: Jharia, Bokaro, Raniganj, Neyveli l Oil Refineries: Mathura, Jamnager, Barauni 6-Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context Nil 7-Transport and Communication Nil 8-International Trade · · Mark and label the major sea ports and airports on an outline map of India. l Major Sea Ports: Kandla, Mumbai, Marmagao, Kochi, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Paradwip, Haldia l International Air ports: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram & Hyderabad. 9-Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems Nil

Prescribed Textbook

Fundamentals of Human Geography India- People and Economy Practical work in Geography- Part II

Check below to read the full syllabus of the Uttarakhand Board Geography syllabus for class 12.