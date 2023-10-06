VBSPU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at vbspu.ac.in

VBSPU Result 2023: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly Purvanchal University has recently declared the results for various UG and PG programs like B. Tech., M.Sc (Biotechnology), M.Sc. (Microbiology), M.SC. (AG), and other exams. Purvanchal University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vbspu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.
VBSPU Results 2023
As per the latest update, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- vbspu.ac.in.
|
VBSPU Result 2023
Steps to Check VBSPU Results 2023
Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like B. Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B. Tech. (Information Technology), B. Tech. (Electrical Engineering), B. Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), B. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering), M.Sc.(AG), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website- vbspu.ac.in.
Step 2: Check for the Result section given on menu bar
Step 3: click on the result 2020-21 onwards option available there
Step 4:Click on “Result”
Step 5: Select type of and session of exam and click on it.
Step 6: Enter the roll number, image text and click on “Submit”
Step 7: Check the results and download it
Direct Links to Purvanchal University Results 2023
Check here the direct link for Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
B. Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) 2nd Semester
|
05-Oct-2023
|
B. Tech. (Information Technology) 2nd Semester
|
05-Oct-2023
|
B. Tech. (Electrical Engineering) 2nd Semester
|
05-Oct-2023
|
B. Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) 2nd Semester
|
05-Oct-2023
|
B. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering) 2nd Semester
|
05-Oct-2023
|
M.Sc. (Biotechnology) 4th Semester
|
05-Oct-2023
|
M.Sc. (Microbiology) 4th Semester
|
05-Oct-2023
|
M.Sc.(Ag) Agronomy 1st Semester
|
30-Sep-2023
|
M.Sc.(Ag) Animal Husbandry And Dairying 3rd Semester
|
30-Sep-2023
|
M.Sc.(Ag)Horticulture 1st Semester
|
30-Sep-2023
Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University: Highlights
Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly Purvanchal University, located in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The University is named after Shri Veer Bahadur Singh, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
The university was established in the year 1987.
VBSPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various faculties like Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Management Studies, Faculty of Computer Applications, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Applied Social Sciences, and Faculty of Law.