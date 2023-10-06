VBSPU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at vbspu.ac.in

VBSPU Result 2023 OUT: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) declared the results for various UG, and PG, like B. Tech., M.Sc (Biotechnology), M.Sc. (Microbiology), M.SC. (AG) on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download Purvanchal University Result 2023 PDF here.

VBSPU Result 2023: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly Purvanchal University has recently declared the results for various UG and PG programs like B. Tech., M.Sc (Biotechnology), M.Sc. (Microbiology), M.SC. (AG), and other exams. Purvanchal University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vbspu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

VBSPU Results 2023

VBSPU Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check VBSPU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like B. Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B. Tech. (Information Technology), B. Tech. (Electrical Engineering), B. Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), B. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering), M.Sc.(AG), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- vbspu.ac.in.

Step 2: Check for the Result section given on menu bar

Step 3: click on the result 2020-21 onwards option available there

Step 4:Click on “Result”

Step 5: Select type of and session of exam and click on it.

Step 6: Enter the roll number, image text and click on “Submit”

Step 7: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Purvanchal University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University: Highlights

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly Purvanchal University, located in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The University is named after Shri Veer Bahadur Singh, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The university was established in the year 1987.

VBSPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various faculties like Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Management Studies, Faculty of Computer Applications, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Applied Social Sciences, and Faculty of Law.