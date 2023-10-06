VBSPU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at vbspu.ac.in

VBSPU Result 2023 OUT: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) declared the results for various UG, and PG, like B. Tech., M.Sc (Biotechnology), M.Sc. (Microbiology), M.SC. (AG) on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download Purvanchal University Result 2023 PDF here.
Check out the direct link to download Purvanchal University Result 2023 PDF here.

VBSPU Result 2023: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly Purvanchal University has recently declared the results for various UG and PG programs like B. Tech., M.Sc (Biotechnology), M.Sc. (Microbiology), M.SC. (AG), and other exams. Purvanchal University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vbspu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

VBSPU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- vbspu.ac.in.

Career Counseling

VBSPU Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check VBSPU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like B. Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B. Tech. (Information Technology), B. Tech. (Electrical Engineering), B. Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), B. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering), M.Sc.(AG), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- vbspu.ac.in.

Step 2: Check for the Result section given on menu bar 

Step 3: click on the result 2020-21 onwards option available there

Step 4:Click on “Result”

Step 5: Select type of and session of exam and click on it.

Step 6: Enter the roll number, image text and click on “Submit”

Step 7: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Purvanchal University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B. Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) 2nd Semester

05-Oct-2023

Click here

B. Tech. (Information Technology) 2nd Semester

05-Oct-2023

Click here

B. Tech. (Electrical Engineering) 2nd Semester

05-Oct-2023

Click here

B. Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) 2nd Semester

05-Oct-2023

Click here

B. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering) 2nd Semester

05-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Sc. (Biotechnology) 4th Semester

05-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Sc. (Microbiology) 4th Semester

05-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Sc.(Ag) Agronomy 1st Semester

30-Sep-2023

Click here

M.Sc.(Ag) Animal Husbandry And Dairying 3rd Semester

30-Sep-2023

Click here

M.Sc.(Ag)Horticulture 1st Semester

30-Sep-2023

Click here

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University: Highlights

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly Purvanchal University, located in  Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The University is named after Shri Veer Bahadur Singh, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The university was established in the year 1987. 

VBSPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various faculties like Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Management Studies, Faculty of Computer Applications, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Applied Social Sciences, and Faculty of Law.

FAQ

Is VBSPU Result 2023 Declared for B. Tech. 2nd Sem?

Yes, VBSPU has released the results of B. Tech. 2nd Semester on its official website. The VBSPU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my VBSPU result 2023 for M.Sc. (Biotechnology) 4th Semester?

The VBSPU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check VBSPU results on this page.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next