VIT Bhopal University is celebrating National Science Week during 22-28, February 2021

The Inaugural Function of the Celebration Week has been organized today on 22nd February 2021 during 10:00 – 10:30 AM. Professor Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was the chief guest of the Inaugural Function. Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT University and Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan presided the Inaugural Function. Vice Chancellor of VIT Bhopal University was also present during the inaugural function. The inaugural function started with Saraswati Vandana, followed by the Welcome Address by Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal University, Ms. Kadhambari Viswanathan. She welcomed the Chief Guest Professor Anil D. Sahasrabudhe and all other dignitaries who joined this celebration in virtual mode and informed the gathering about the initiatives being taken by VIT Bhopal University to uplift the educational standards, in general, and in the central part of the country, in particular. She said that VIT Bhopal University is contributing to the national initiative of making our country self-reliant (AtmNirbhar) by introducing “STARS; Support the Advancement of Rural Students” wherein VIT Bhopal is giving 100% free education, including the accommodation and meal, to district toppers students (1 Boy, 1 Girl) of Govt. Schools of Madhya Pradesh. She has informed about the unique curriculum, courses and teaching pedagogy (CALTech) adopted at VIT Bhopal which give the students an opportunity of active learning by having the integrated theory and lab classes.

Professor Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE delivered inaugural address and he thanked VIT Bhopal for inviting him in the inaugural function of National Science Week Celebration to commemorate the achievements of Sir C. V. Raman. In his address he emphasised the Indian Knowledge system and ancient technology which is being acknowledged by the world today. Dr. Sahasrabudhe mentioned that we worship nature due to its contribution towards mankind. He said that at the time when we are celebrating National Science Week we should work for changing/ uplifting the scientific temperament of the society. He appreciated the initiatives being taken by VIT Bhopal University in direction of teaching and learning process.

Dr. G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT Group of Institutions delivered the presidential address. In his address he greeted the chief guest and informed about the initiatives of VIT Bhopal University. Dr. Viswanathan said that VIT Bhopal, only in its four years of journey, has started competing with a 36 years old VIT Vellore campus. He appreciated the leadership and personal participation of Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal University, Ms. Kadhambari Viswanathan. While discussing the initiatives of celebrating National Science Week at VIT Bhopal Dr. Viswanathan mentioned that in a country like India where even in the 21st century, societies are killing their children after being driven by several superstitions, the awareness about science and development of scientific temperament becomes more important.

Dr. P. Gunasekaran, Vice Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University delivered a vote of thanks during the inaugural session. He thanked VIT Bhopal management for the desired support to conduct the celebration week. He thanked Coordinators Dr. Sharad Chandra Tripathi, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Kayshap, Dr. Rajdeep Singh Payal and the Dean, SASL, Dr. Harihara Padhy for organising the event. He thanked all the speakers for their consent to deliver the lecture during the celebration week. He thanked the technical team led by Dr. B. Sathis Kumar and Mr. Murugan for technical support. He thanked MPCST and NCSTC (DST), for the grant of National Science Day 2021.

Inaugural Function was streamed live through VIT Bhopal's official YouTube channel

The event is catalysed and supported by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and M. P. Council of Science and Technology (MPCST).

A Lecture Series, Inter University Quiz Competition (National Level) and e-Exhibition (for School Students) is planned during the celebration week. Dr. Durgesh Tripathi from IUCAA, Pune, Dr. Vishal Joshi from Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, Dr. Chandra Mohan Nautiyal, Program Consultant, Indian National Science Academy, Science Communicator Mr. Dhananjay Raval, Dr. Debi Prasad Chaudhary from California State University, Dr. Abhishek Srivastava from IIT BHU, COSPAR Panel for Capacity Building- Chair Dr. Carlos Gabriel and Dr. Madhulika Guhathakurta, Senior Advisor for New Initiatives, Goddard Space Flight Center, Program Scientist, NASA Headquarters will be giving lectures during celebration week.

