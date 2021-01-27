Vizag RINL MT Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Objection @vizagsteel.com

Vizag RINL MT Answer Key 2021 Download: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has activated the link of answer key or objection tracker of Online/Computer based test for the Post of Management Trainee (Technical) – 2020. Candidates can download RINL Answer Key from the official website of Vizag Steel i.e. vizagsteel.com.

Candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection on the official website

Vizag RINL MT Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Vizag Answer Key and submit objection, directly, through the link below:

Vizag RINL MT Answer Key Download Link

How to Download RINL Vizag MT Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Vizag Steel (RINL) i.e.vizagsteel.com. Click on the “Career” Tab given on the homepage Now, find the link “Recruitment for the post of Management Trainee (Technical) vide Rectt. Advt. No. 01/2020” It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘Objection Tracker’ A new window will open where you need to enter your Roll Number, select Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Shift and enter the text as shown Now, click on ‘Submit’ Button Download RINL Vizag Answer Key

RINL Vizag MT Result 2021

The result shall be announced, after analyzing all the received objections, on the official website of Vizag Steel.

RINL Vizag MT Interview

Candidates who would qualify in the online exam will be called for personal interview.

RINL Vizag MT Exam was conducted on 13 December 2021, 14 December 2021 and on 24 January 2021.

A total of 188 vacancies will be filled for MT Posts in Ceramics, Chemical, Civil – 5 Posts, Electrical, Instrumentation & Electronics, Mechanical, Metallurgy and Mining Disciplines.