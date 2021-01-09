Vizag Steel Admit Card 2021 to release soon @vizagsteel.com for MT (Tech) Rectt. Advt No 01/2020, Check Re-Exam Date & Other Details Here

Vizag Steel Admit Card 2021: Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant, RINL is going to release the admit cards for recruitment to the various posts of Computer-Based/Online Re-Test for Mechanical Discipline in Human Resources Department (Recruitment Section). All such candidates who applied for the aforementioned posts will be able to download the admit card through the official website of Vizag Steel.i.e.vizagsteel.com.

According to the latest release on the official website, Vizag Steel MT (Tech) Re-Test, 2021 is scheduled to be held on 24 January 2020 for the candidates who have appeared for Online Test in Mechanical Discipline held on 14 December 2020 in the afternoon session. The link for admit cards shall be available for downloading at www.vizagsteel.com shortly. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How and Where to Download Vizag Steel Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.vizagsteel.com. Click on Recruitment Section. It will redirect you on the notification page. Navigate the link of Vizag Steel Admit Card 2021. Then, it will redirect you to the login page. Enter registration number, application number, date of birth and other details. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download Vizag Steel Admit Card 2021 and save for the future reference.

Download Vizag Steel Admit Card 2021 - link to be active soon

Vizag Steel Admit Card 2021 Release Notice

This drive is going to be done 188 vacancies of Management Trainee. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test and personal interview. An online test will be conducted at designated centres. Candidates who will qualify in the online test will be called for a personal interview.

Vizag Steel MT 2021 Exam Pattern

The written test will be of 200 Marks consisting Aptitude (General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General English, Data-Interpretation, Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning) and Technical. There will be no negative marks for wrong answers. Candidates can download Vizag Steel MT 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.