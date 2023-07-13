Vizag Steel Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply For 250 Vacancies

Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 250 GAT/TAT Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Vizag Steel  has invited online applications for the 250 Apprentice Trainee Posts on its official website. Check  Vizag Steel  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023
Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023 Notification: RINL-VSP (Vizag Steel Plant) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT), Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT) on its official website. A total of 250 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive  of apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023. 


Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of personal interview based on percentage of marks achieved in respective discipline/branch.  The interview schedule to the eligible shortlisted candidates will be communicated to their registered mobile number and email address.
 
 
Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates will have to register/enrolled to the official website on or before July 31, 2023.
 

Career Counseling

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (GAT)-200
Discipline: Mechanical, Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science /IT, Metallurgy, Instrumentation, Civil, Chemical, Environmental Engg, Ceramics.
Technician Apprenticeship Trainees (TAT)-50
Discipline: Mechanical, Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Civil, Mining, Ceramics, Metallurgy, Chemical, Computer Science, Environmental Engg.
 

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification


Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (GAT)-A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University.
 A degree in engineering or technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degrees by an Act of Parliament. 
Technician Apprenticeship Trainees (TAT)-A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Stipend


Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (GAT)- ₹9,000/- per month
Technician Apprenticeship Trainees (TAT)-₹8,000/- per month 

 
Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023 PDF
 
  
Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

Interested and eligible candidates will have to registered/enrolled themselves in MHRD NATS Web Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) only and then may please fill the Google form in the below link- https://forms.gle/pASBJG8zAaHBtdJS7
Last date of submission of Google form is July 31, 2023.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register/enrolled to the official website on or before July 31, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

A Degree/Diploma in engineering or technology granted by statutory University.

What are the Jobs in Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

RINL-VSP (Vizag Steel Plant) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT), Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT) on its official website.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next