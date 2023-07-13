Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 250 GAT/TAT Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Vizag Steel has invited online applications for the 250 Apprentice Trainee Posts on its official website. Check Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023 Notification: RINL-VSP (Vizag Steel Plant) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT), Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT) on its official website. A total of 250 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive of apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of personal interview based on percentage of marks achieved in respective discipline/branch. The interview schedule to the eligible shortlisted candidates will be communicated to their registered mobile number and email address.





Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register/enrolled to the official website on or before July 31, 2023.



Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (GAT)-200

Discipline: Mechanical, Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science /IT, Metallurgy, Instrumentation, Civil, Chemical, Environmental Engg, Ceramics.

Technician Apprenticeship Trainees (TAT)-50

Discipline: Mechanical, Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Civil, Mining, Ceramics, Metallurgy, Chemical, Computer Science, Environmental Engg.



Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (GAT)-A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University.

A degree in engineering or technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degrees by an Act of Parliament.

Technician Apprenticeship Trainees (TAT)-A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: Stipend



Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (GAT)- ₹9,000/- per month

Technician Apprenticeship Trainees (TAT)-₹8,000/- per month



Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023 PDF





Vizag Steel Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates will have to registered/enrolled themselves in MHRD NATS Web Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) only and then may please fill the Google form in the below link- https://forms.gle/pASBJG8zAaHBtdJS7

Last date of submission of Google form is July 31, 2023.