VKSU Result 2023 OUT at vksu.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

VKSU Result 2023 OUT: Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) declared the part 3 results of various UG courses like B.Sc and B.Com on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

VKSU Result 2023: Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) has recently released the 3rd year results of various UG courses including B.Sc (Hons) and B.Com (Hons). Veer Kunwar Singh University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vksu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Veer Kunwar Singh University results 2023, the students need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

VKSU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Veer Kunwar Singh University released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their VKSU results on the official exam portal of the University- vksuexams.com.

How to Check Veer Kunwar Singh University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses including B.Sc (Hons), B.Com (Hons), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VKSU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - vksu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given under the academics at the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on VKSU Exam Portal option.

Step 4: A new window will appear click on the ‘Result’

Step 5: Check your course in the list

Step 6: Enter registration number, date of birth and click on view result

Step 7: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check VKSU Results 2023

Check here the direct link for VKSU results for various examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links B.Sc (Hons) Part 3 28-Oct-2023 Click here B.Com (Hons) Part 3 28-Oct-2023 Click here

Veer Kunwar Singh University : Highlights

Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) is located in Arrah, Bihar. It was established in the year 1992. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

VKSU offers UG, PG, and diploma, programs in various specializations like faculty of social science, faculty of humanities, faculty of commerce, faculty of law, faculty of science, and faculty of vocational.