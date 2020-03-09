VSSC Hall Ticket 2020 Technician, Scientist and other Posts Released @vssc.gov.in, Download Link Here

VSSC Hall Ticket 2020: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant & Library Assistant, Scientist/Engineer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can download their Hall Ticket from the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)- vssc.gov.in.

It is noted that Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is all set to conduct the written examination for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant & Library Assistant, Scientist/Engineer & Medical Officer Posts on April 04, 2020 at the venue in Thiruvananthapuram. All such who have applied for these posts can download their admit card from the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)- vssc.gov.in.

In a bid to download their admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Registration Number and Email Id on the official web portal. Candidates can download their admit card for the posts applied for various Advertisement no. including Advt No.RMT 311, RMT 312 and RMT 313.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre had invited applications for the Vacancies for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant & Library Assistant, Scientist/Engineer & Medical Officer and other posts against Advt No.RMT 311, RMT 312 and RMT 313.

You can download your admit card also with the direct link given below.

VSSC Hall Ticket 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.vssc.gov.in.

Go to the Recruitment notice Section available on the official website.

Click on the link Advt no: RMT 311, RMT 312, RMT 313 - Download Written Test Hall Ticket given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – registration ID and Password.

You will get your admit card on the computer screen.

Take Print Out of your Hall Ticket and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for latest updates regarding the Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant & Library Assistant, Scientist/Engineer & Medical Officer Posts.