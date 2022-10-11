VSSC Recruitment 2022 For 273 Graduate Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online application for the 273 Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check VSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has published notification for recruitment to the 273 Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 15 October 2022.

Candidates having specific educational qualification including First Class Engg Degree(Four/Three year duration for lateral entry) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Candidates willing to apply for VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can get all the details including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date of Walk-in-interview: 15 October 2022

Vacancy Details VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Aeronautical/Aerospace Engg-15

Chemical Engg-10

Civil Engg-12

Computer Engg-20

Computer Sci/Engg-20

Electrical Engg-12

Electronics Engg-43

Mechanical engg-45

Metallurgy-06

Production Engg-02

Fire and Safety Engg-02

Hotel Management/Catering Technology-04

B.Com(Finance and Taxation)-25

B.Com (Computer Application)-75

Eligibility Criteria VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates should have First Class Engg. Degree(Four/Three year duration for lateral entry) granted by recognized university. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts under VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Check PDF for VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification





How to Download VSSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification