VSSUT Result 2023 OUT at vssut.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Result PDF

VSSUT Result 2023: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) has recently released the results of various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, B.Arch, M.Tech, and M.Sc. Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vssut.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology result 2023 by their roll number.
VSSUT Results 2023
As per the latest update, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology released the results of various years/semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology results 2023 on the official website of the University- vssut.ac.in.
|
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology Result 2023
How to Check Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology Results 2023.
Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, B.Arch, M.Tech, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VSSUT marksheet 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website- vssut.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Academics’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’.
Step 3: Select your course and click on it
Step 4: Result PDF will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology Marksheets 2023
Check here the direct link for Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology marksheet for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
B.Tech + M.Tech Dual Degree 8th Semester
|
B.Tech 6th Semester
|
B.Tech 4th Semester
|
Integrated M.Sc 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester
|
M.Sc 2nd Semester
|
M.Tech 2nd Semester
|
B.Arch 4th,6th and 8th Semester
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology: Highlights
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), formerly known as the University College of Engineering, Burla is located in Burla, Odisha. This University was established in 1956. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology Highlights
|
University Name
|
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology
|
Established
|
1956
|
Location
|
Burla, Odisha
|
VSSUT Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed