CBSE Water Resources Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 4

Water Resources Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 4 Water Resources of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Water Resources Class 12 MCQs: Water resources are an important part of life. It flows through plants, animals, and microbes to ensure their survival. Knowing about water resources is essential for their conservation; thus, NCERT has included water resources as a chapter in their Class 12 Geography textbook. It discusses water resources, water pollution, and the prevention of water resources in India. There is a high possibility of forming MCQs from this chapter that you might see in your final exams. To prepare for that, check out the below-mentioned Water Resources Class 12 MCQs. Students will get the Water Resources Class 12 MCQ with answers. You can also download the PDF for the same.

CBSE Water Resources Class 12 MCQs

Q1. In which of the following sectors the use of surface water is maximum?

A) Agricultural

B) Domestic

C)Industrial

Q2. Which of the following is not surface water?

A) Reservoirs

B) Lacks

C) Rivers

D) Aquifers

Q3. Which chemical was concentrated in water in Bihar?

A) Fluoride

B) Salinity

C) Salt

D) Arsenic

Q4. Which one of the following types describes water as a resource?

A) Non-renewable Resources

B) Cyclic Resource

C) Biotic Resource

D) Abiotic resource

Q5. The Haryali program is related to the development of the:

A) Forest Cover

B) Food Grain Production

C) Soil Conservation

D) Watershed Development

Q6. What is the mean annual flow in India?

A) 1,698 cubic km

B) 1,988 cubic km

C) 3,869 cubic km

D) 1,869 cubic km

Q7. Identify the sector that consumes the highest amount of water in India.

A) Industry

B) None of these

C) Domestic

D) Agriculture

Q8. The highest proportion of the total water used in the country is in which one of the following sectors?

A) Irrigation

B) Domestic use

C) Industries

D) None of the above

Q9. Which one of the following types describes water as a resource?

A) Abiotic resource

B) Biotic Resource

C) Non-renewable Resources

D) Non-cyclic Resource

Q10. Which one of the following south Indian states has the highest groundwater utilisation (in per cent) of its total groundwater potential?

A) Tamil Nadu

B) Andhra Pradesh

C) Karnataka

D) Kerala

Answer Key

A) Agricultural A) Reservoirs D) Arsenic B) Cyclic Resource D) Watershed Development D) 1,869 cubic km D) Agriculture A) Irrigation A) Abiotic resource A) Tamil Nadu

