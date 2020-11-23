WB Health Provisional List 2020 Out for Blood Bank Counselor Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Exam Details

WB Health Blood Bank Counselor Result 2020: West Bengal Health Department has released the List of Eligible candidates for the Blood Bank Counselor posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Blood Bank Counselor posts can check their result available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

West Bengal Health Department has also released the date of Written Examination for the Blood Bank Counselor on its official website. All candidates who have shortlisted for the posts will have to appear for the written examination scheduled on 02 December 2020 at the venue-Calcutta National Medical College, 32, Gorachand Road, Kolkata-700 014.

Candidates who have shortlisted for the written examination should note that they will have to report at the examination center with photo ID proof (Voter ID Card/Adhaar Card/Pan Card/Passport/Driving License). Candidates applied for the Blood Bank Counselor posts can check the result and exam details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

