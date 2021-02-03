WB Health Interview Schedule 2021 Released for NVHCP, Cook and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

WB Health Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Health Department has released the Personal Interview Schedule for various posts under Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hooghly on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for NVHCP, Cook and other Posts can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of WB Health- wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by West Bengal Health Department, the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hooghly is set to conduct the Personal Interview for the various posts including NVHCP, Cook and Sahayika on 19 February 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the NVHCP, Cook and Sahayika posts will have to appear for the personal interview round on 19 February 2021 at the venue- 2nd floor Meeting Hall of the CMOH Administrative Building, O/O the CMOH, Chinsurah Hooghly.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the interview with Photo Identity Proof and all originals in support of his/her credentials and photocopies of all marks sheet of Madhyamik, HS, Graduation Hons /Pass, Post-Graduation & Experience Certificates as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates applied for the NVHCP, Cook and Sahayika posts can check the list of short listed candidates available on the official website. You can check the details list of shortlisted candidates/Interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

