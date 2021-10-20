WB Health Skill Test Date 2021 Out for Accounts Manager and Others @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Salt Lake Kolkata has released the Computer Skill Test schedule for Account Manager posts on its official website- wbhealth.gov.in. Check detail here.

WB Health Skill Test Date 2021 Download: West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Salt Lake Kolkata has released the Computer Skill Test schedule for various posts including Account Manager and others. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the detail computer skill test schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department- wbhealth.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Salt Lake Kolkata will conduct the Computer Skill test for the various posts including Distinct Accounts Manager and Account Manager on 27-29 October 2021. Candidates can check the detail list shortlisted for the Computer Skill Test/ Schedule which is available on the official website.

Computer Skill Test for the post of District Account Manager under NHM post will be held on 27-29 October 2021. The Computer Skill Test for Account Manager Posts under NHM will be held on 29 October 2021.

All such candidates who have applied for these various posts against Notice no. HFW/NHM-265/2021/119 dated 14/09/2021 will have to appear for the Computer Skill Test as per the date, time and venue given on the official website. You can download the WB Health Skill Test Date 2021 also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WB Health Skill Test Schedule 2021