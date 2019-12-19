WB Health Staff Nurse & Other Post Exam Schedule 2019 Released @wbhealth.gov.in

WB Health Staff Nurse & Other Post Exam Schedule 2019: West Bengal Health Department has released the Written Exam & Interview schedule for the Staff Nurse, Counselor and other posts. All such candidates who have applied for the WB Health Staff Nurse & Other Posts can check the details of written exam and interview schedule available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

The written examination and interview for WB Health Staff Nurse & Other Post will be conducted from 30 December 2019. According to the schedule released by the WB Health Department, written exam and interview for the Blood Bank LT posts will be conducted on 30 December 2019.

Candidates who have applied for Blood Bank Counselor, the written exam and interview will be conducted on 31 December 2019. Candidates can check the details schedules for the various posts for which the written exam and interview will be conducted till 08 January 2020.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear as per the schedule and timing at the venue-2nd floor meeting hall, o/o the CMOH, DRS Campus, Barabazar, Chinsurah, Hooghly.

Candidates will have to carry the documents like Photo Identity Proof and all originals in support of his/her credentials and photocopies of all marks sheet of Madhyamih HS, Graduation Hons. /Pass), Post-Graduation & Experience Certificates at the time of written exam and interview.

WB Health Staff Nurse & Other Post Exam Schedule 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career

Click on the link Date of Written Exam and Interview of different posts as per recruitment notice memo no 1550 dt 05.03.2019 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Schedule of the Exam.

Candidates should take print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

