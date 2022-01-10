WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022 Released @wbpolice.gov.in, Raise Objections, if any before 13 Jan

WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post-Agragami (WBNVF) in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal. Candidates who appeared in the WB Police Agragami Written Exam 2021 held on 26 December 2021 can download the answer keys through the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

The question and answer key of 85 questions in connection with the Written Examination for recruitment to the post-Agragami (WBNVF) in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal has been uploaded in the website of West Bengal Police. The candidates can download WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the recruitment section. Then, click on the ‘Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB ,2019’ notice. Then, it will redirect you to the new page and then, click on ‘Answer Key of Written Examination for WBNVF Agragami’. Then, WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022will be displayed on the screen. Download WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022and save it for future reference.

Download WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022

If any candidate has doubt/objection against WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022, they may raise objections by sending mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 7 days from 07 January 2022. The Board will however not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date. Candidates can directly download WB Police Agragami Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 938 vacancies of Agragami (WBCEF, WWCD, WBNVF) vacancies under the Civil Defence Organisation of the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of PMT & PET, Final Competitive Examination & Interview.