WB Police Agragami Result 2021-22 (OUT) @wbpolice.gov.in, Download Link Here

WB Police Agragami Result 2021-22 has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on its website @wbpolice.gov.in. How to Download WB Police Agragami Result 2021 Link, WBNVF Select List for Interview, and Admit Card Date details here.

WB Police Agragami Result 2022 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the list of selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Agragami (WBNVF) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the WBNVF Exam can download their result through the official website of WBPRB.i.e. (https://prb.wb.gov.in), or West Bengal

Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal (http://wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx).

WB Police Agragami Exam (WBNVF) in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal was conducted on 26 December 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at various exam centers. According to the result, a total of 1097 candidates have been selected for the interview round while 704 candidates are not shortlisted. Candidates can download their result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Agragami Result 2021-22?

Visit the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ' Notice for Result of written test and Commencement of Interview of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB,2019' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Now, click on the selected and nonselected list. Candidates can download WB Police Agragami Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

WB Police Agragami 2021-22 Result (Select List)

WB Police Agragami 2021-22 Result (Non Select List)

WB Police Agragami Interview Date and Admit Card Date

According to the WBNVF Interview schedule, The Interview will commence on and from 10 March 2022 under 02 (two) Special Range Recruitment Boards. The WB Police Agragami Exam (WBNVF) Admit Card 2022 will be available on the website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board from 03 March 2022 onwards. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by entering Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth on their login page. However, The Board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of such SMS and/or email due to a change in the mobile number, email ID, and/or other technical reasons. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their eCall Letter at the allotted venues for appearing in the said Interview.

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can download WB Police Agragami 2021-22 Result Directly by clicking on the above link.