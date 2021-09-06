WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released on wbpolice.gov.in, Exam on 26 September

WB Police Constable 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the prelims admit cards for recruitment to the post of Constables & Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 on its website. All those who appeared in the WB Police Constable Prelims Exam 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of WB Police.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

According to official announcement, the exam is scheduled to be held on 26.09.2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 PM. The candidates can download the call letters by clicking on the provided link and advised to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with a proper proof of identity.

Instructions to Follow During Exam:

The candidates are strongly advised against wearing sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes for they will be refused entry into the venue of the test. They shall wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear or slippers without any metal embellishments or accessories. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit this website on a regular basis.

Moreover, the candidates should note that the Mobile Phone, Bluetooth Enabled Hearing Device, Portable Scanners, Digital Wrist Watches, Calculators or any other material for cheating is strictly restricted. Any type of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to cancellation of candidature without recourse to representation.

How to Download WB Police Constable Prelims Admit 2021?

Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section available on the homepage. Then, a notification page will be opened. Click on ‘Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020. Click on ‘Download e-Admit Cards’. Enter your application number, date of birth and click here. Then, WB Police Prelims Constable 2021 Admit Card will be displayed. Download WB Police Prelims Constable 2021 Admit Card and save for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WB Police Prelims Constable 2021 Admit Card - Activated