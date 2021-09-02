WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021 to release on 6 Sept @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Exam Date & Updates Here

WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020. The candidates who applied for WB Police Constable Exam 2020 can will be able to download their admit cards through the official website from 6 September 2021 onwards.
According to the notice, the prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 from 12 PM to 1 PM. The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) from 06.09.2021 on the keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. The candidates will be informed through SMS on registered mobile numbers. However, the Board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of such SMS.
The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with proper proof of identity. No paper admit cards will be issued to the candidates. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.
Download WB Police Constable Prelims Exam 2021 Notice PDF
Important Instructions to Follow During Exam:-
- The candidates are strongly advised against wearing sports shoes, sneakers, high-heeled footwear, or any other kind of shoes for they will be refused entry into the venue of the test.
- Candidates shall wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear or slippers without any metal embellishments or accessories.
- The candidates are also advised not to bring a Mobile phone, Bluetooth-enabled hearing device, portable scanners, digital wrist watches, calculators, or any other material during the exam. If any candidate is found carrying all the above gadgets during an exam, there will be strict legal action taken against those found in possession at the time of entry or use during the course of the test. Any type of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to the cancellation of candidature without recourse to representation.