WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021 to release on 6 Sept @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Exam Date & Updates Here

WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020. The candidates who applied for WB Police Constable Exam 2020 can will be able to download their admit cards through the official website from 6 September 2021 onwards.

According to the notice, the prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 from 12 PM to 1 PM. The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) from 06.09.2021 on the keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. The candidates will be informed through SMS on registered mobile numbers. However, the Board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of such SMS.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with proper proof of identity. No paper admit cards will be issued to the candidates. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

Download WB Police Constable Prelims Exam 2021 Notice PDF

Important Instructions to Follow During Exam:-