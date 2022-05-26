WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 1666 Vacancies Available under Kolkata Police

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is hiring 1666 Constables and Lady Constables. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern and other details.

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is looking to recruit male and female candidates for Constable and Lady Constable Posts respectively under Kolkata Police. A total of 1666 vacant posts are available out of which 1410 are for Constable Posts and 256 vacancies are for Ladt Constable.

Candidates interested in Kolkata Police Recrutiment 2022 should be Madhyamik Examination Passed from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The board will start the online application process on 29 May 2022. Candidates will be required to submit their application form latest by 27 June 2022 on wbpolice.gov.in.

The candidates will be recruited on the basis of qualifying for the Preliminary Written Test which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

WB Police Constable Important Dates

Starting Date of WB Police Constable Application - 29 May 2022

Last Date of WB Police Constable Application - 27 June 2022

WB Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable - 1410

Lady Constable - 256

WB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Language:

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of

Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For the applicant of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

WB Police Constable 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Written Test - 100 Marks Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Written Exam - 85 Marks

WB Police Constable Exam Pattern 202

There would be 100 objective type questions on General Awareness and General Knowledge (40 Marks), Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard) (30 Marks) and Reasoning (30 Marks). The duration of this test will be 1 hour. The question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali)

WB Police Constable Notification Download