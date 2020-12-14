WB Police Excise Constable PET/PMT Admit Card 2020 Released @wbpolice.gov.in, Download WBPRB Physical Call Letter

WB Police Excise Constable PET/PMT Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card of Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables). Candidates can download WBPRB Excise Constable PET/PMT Admit Card on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and website of Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in).

WB Police Excise Constable PET/PMT Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download WB Police Excise Constable Physical Admit Card through the link below:

WB Police Excise Constable PET/PMT Admit Card 2020

WB Police Excise Constable Physical will commence under 09 Range Recruitment Boards (RRBs) out of which 04 (four) RRBs will commence on and from 21 December 2020 to 02 January 2021 (Except Sunday & Govt. holidays) and after its conclusion another 05 (five) RRBs will be constituted simultaneously to complete the entire PMT/PET process. The candidates can check details through PDF link below:

WB Police Excise Constable Physical Test Details

How to Download WB Police Excise Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website - wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ Click on ‘Get Details’ given against Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 Now, Click on ‘Get Details’ given against ‘Download e-Admit Cards for PMT/ PET’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL MEASUREMENT TEST (PMT)/PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) FOR THE POST OF EXCISE CONSTABLE (INCLUDING LADY EXCISE CONSTABLES) IN THE SUBORDINATE EXCISE SERVICE UNDER FINANCE DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL, 2019’ Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Download WB Police Excise Constable Admit Card for PST/PET

Candidates who would qualify in the PMT & PET will be called for Final Written Test followed by interview, verification roll and medical exam. A total of 3000 vacancies are available for the recruitment of xcise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019