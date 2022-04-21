WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022 Announced on wbpolice.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the result of Final Written Test for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate

Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the list of the selected candidates from the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

The board had conducted the WB Police Excise Constable final exam on January 2, 2022 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM. Now, the list of the selected candidates have been uploaded on wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022?

Visit the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the recruitment tab. Now, click on the 'WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022 download link'. It will redirect you to a login window. Enter your Application Sl. No. and DOB and District. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022

Candidates are advised to download WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022 for future reference. Candidates are also advised to keep checking on the official website for regular updates. This drive was done to recruit 3000 Vacancies of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables). The candidates can directly download WB Police Excise Constable Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.