WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 (OUT) for Wireless Operator Posts, Check Direct Download Link Here

WB Police Wireless Operator PMT PET Admit Card 2022 has been released on wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website and check all latest updates here.

WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 for Wireless Operator: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the PMT PET Admit Card for Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 on its website. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 can download their admit cards from the official website of WBPRB.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

The board will conduct the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on and from 30 April 2022 as per the official website. The admit cards for the same already have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 for Wireless Operator followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 for Wireless Operator Posts?

Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 for Wireless Operator'. It will redirect you to the login page. Now, Enter your application number, date of birth, and click on the submit button. The WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 for Wireless Operator will be displayed on the screen. Download WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 for Wireless Operator and save it for future reference.

Download WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 for Wireless Operator

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the official websites for further updates. Candidates can directly access the WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2022 Download Link by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 1325 vacancies of Wireless Operator & Supervisor (Technical) Grade – II. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Final Competitive Examination, and Personality Test.