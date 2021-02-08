WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result 2021 Announced @wbpolice.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

WB Police SI Final Result 2019: West Bengal Police has released the WB Police SI Final Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the WB Police SI 2019 Exam can download the final result through the official website of WB Police.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam are eligible to appear in the personality test. The Date, Time and Place of Personality Test will be intimated shortly. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How and Where to Download WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Click on WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. To find the result on the website candidates are advised to search by keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with a selection of their permanent district. WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result for future reference.

Download WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result

Application Forms for the aforesaid exam was submitted through on-line or off-line modes during the period from 10 August 2019 to 09 September 2019 (5 PM). Candidates can check WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result by clicking on the above link.

